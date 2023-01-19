Nora Fatehi Reveals Conman Sukesh Wanted Her As 'Girlfriend'; Heard Shocking Claim About Jacqueline

CNN News18 has gained access to Nora Fatehi’s statement to the court in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora had recently visited Delhi’s Patiala House Court to record her statement as a witness in the case. In her statement, she claimed that Sukesh wanted her to be his girlfriend and in exchange for it, he would take care of her and her family financially. Apart from Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez was also linked to Sukesh.

In the statement, Nora said that his close aide Pinky Irani reached out to Nora’s cousin and offered to take care of the arrangement if Nora accepts the offer. According to an IndiaToday report, Nora also claimed that Pinky told her that Jacqueline Fernandez was waiting in line for Sukesh’s offer but he wanted to date Nora. “Many actresses are dying to be taken care of by Sukesh," Nora quoted Pinky Irani’s statement to her cousin.

“Initially, I did not know who Sukesh was. Later, I thought he used to work at a company called LS Corporation. I neither had any personal contact nor did I ever have any conversations with him," Nora Fatehi added in her statement. Nora also claimed that she found his conman identity only when she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “I had no clue about this and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED confronted me with him at its office," she stated.

Meanwhile, CNN-News18 has also learned that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had allegedly promised an amount of at least Rs 10 crore (100 million) to his aide Pinky Irani to help befriend Jacqueline. According to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Pinky, she had knowingly and actively connived with Chandrashekhar to build his “larger-than-life” image that aided him in pulling off the multi-crore scam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here