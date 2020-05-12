MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nora Fatehi Considers it a 'Huge Deal' to be World's Most Followed Moroccan Artiste

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi considers it a "huge deal" to become the most-followed Moroccan artiste in the world. Nora has achieved that feat after gaining over 13 million followers on Instagram.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Share this:

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi considers it a "huge deal" to become the most-followed Moroccan artiste in the world. Nora has achieved that feat after gaining over 13 million followers on Instagram.

In the process, Nora beat popular Morrocon-American rapper French Montana, who has a following of 12.5 million on the photo-sharing website.

"My Insta(gram) family has been growing strong everyday. I'm so proud that I've been able to do this organically! Its a huge deal to be the most followed moroccan artiste in the world!," she said, adding, "Thanks to all my followers and my loyal fan base! They are so important to me and I'm so grateful for them and their constant support!"

The actress, who is Canadian born and Moroccan by descent, calls it a huge achievement.

"It's a great achievement! Thanks to all my followers and my loyal fan base! They are so important to me and i'm so grateful for them and their constant support!" she said.

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading