Nora Fatehi Copies These Two Former Bigg Boss Contestants In A Hilarious TikTok Video

A lot of celebrities have taken to social media to share videos of what they are doing during the ongoing lockdown. Actress Nora Fatehi has also joined the bandwagon.

The Batla House actress has shared a TikTok video on Instagram in which she is seen playing two roles. Nora has re-created a famous scene between Shonali Nagrani and Pooja Mishra from the reality show Bigg Boss. Nora was also one of the contestants in the fifth season.

The clip basically focuses on how quickly things get escalated between two people.

Nora has captioned the clip as, “Shit escalated real quick.. everyone in quarantine at the moment...”

As of now, the post has crossed more than one million views.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. The project was directed by Remo D'Souza.

Nora will next be seen in Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dut starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. Th project also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash and Sharad. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial will see Ajay play the role of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker.

