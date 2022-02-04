Nora Fatehi Deletes Her Instagram Account? Here's What We Know

Fans were left shocked on Friday afternoon as they were unable to check Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi’s Instagram profile. While netizens are wondering what could be the reason, it is not yet known if it is some technical glitch or if the actor has deactivated her social media handle. If you try to open Nora Fatehi’s Instagram profile, it shows ‘content unavailable’.

Some of the fans also took to Twitter wondering what went wrong with Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account. “I think Nora Fatehi Instagram handle deactivated or blocked," one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi was an active user of Instagram and had 37.6 million followers on it. The actor often used to share her too-hot-to-handle pictures on the platform, leaving fans stunned. Just a few hours back, Nora, who is currently in Dubai, dropped a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram. In these clicks, Nora was seen posing along with two white lions. “It’s that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic),” Nora captioned the post.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the Dance Meri Rani music video along with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The video and the song was widely loved by the audience and Nora’s sizzling chemistry with Guru also made headlines. The song was crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Dance Meri Rani was the second collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. The duo earlier worked together on the song Naach Meri Rani. Apart from this, Nora’s dating rumours with Guru Randhawa also made headlines recently after they were spotted together in Goa.

Nora is a successful Bollywood actor and has worked in several films including Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Bharat and Marjaavaan among others. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn.

