A true fashionista, Nora Fatehi never shies away from opting for unconventional ensembles. But her daring outfits often invite hate comments from netizens. The Jeda Nasha diva has yet again come on the radar of the fashion police of social media as she flaunted her glamorous look outing in the city, last night.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the Moroccan dancer put her best fashion foot forward, Nora wore a silver shimmery backless dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. However, while Nora earned praise from fans, a section of netizens started trolling her. They trolled her style of walking, and compared it with Malaika Arora. “She purposely pose & walk like this…," reads one comment. Another social media user wrote, “Ye tedi medi kyu rehti hai hamesha." A third troll added, “Nora per b ab Malaika ka bhoot sawar ho gya h." Another comment reads, “Why does she always keep her hip up ??."

Take a look at the video here:

Nora attended the wrap party for her upcoming Kunal Kemmu directorial debut Madgaon Express. The film got a wrap after almost a year of shooting. Taking to social media, Kunal, who has commenced his directorial journey with this film, shared a bunch of pictures of the cast, crew, and the team behind his upcoming project. He writes “ It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress. It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it. The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way."

‘Madgaon Express’ all together introduces some of the most power-full performers from the cinema industry. Along with that, the choice of the intriguing title has already taken the anticipation a notch higher and the audience can not wait to watch the film.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently basking in the success of her song Jehda Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero.

Nora Fatehi is also known for her performance in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D.

