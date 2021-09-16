Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves in New Instagram Video, Watch It Here

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the most popular dancers of Bollywood right now, enjoys a massive fan following online. Recently, she treated her fans with another video of her where she looks gorgeous as ever. Taking to her Instagram Stories section, the actress uploaded a video where she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous curves, dressed in a white ensemble that complimented her body.

Recently, she shared a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot.

A couple of months back she reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. To thank her fans and followers, she shared a couple of images on the photo-sharing app and penned a couple of lines alongside it. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an animal print co-ord set as she poses on the beach. She completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup. She wrote, “30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️".

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

