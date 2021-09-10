Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves in Black Sports Bra and Neon Shorts

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was recently seen flaunting her gorgeous curves on Instagram. The actress took to Instagram Story earlier in the day to share a boomerang of herself from the gym, wearing a black sports bra and neon shorts.

The actress is known to share mirror selfies from the gym with her Instafam. In another picture, she can be seen posing in a black sports bra and bottoms.

Nora recently reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. To thank her fans and followers, she shared a couple of images on the photo-sharing app and penned a couple of lines alongside it. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an animal print co-ord set as she poses on the beach. She completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup. She wrote, “30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️".

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

