Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves in Latest Post on Instagram

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram Stories to share videos of herself from the gym. In the videos, the actress can be seen flaunting her gorgeous curves, wearing a black sports bra and grey bottoms. In one of the videos, she can be seen dancing on the treadmill.

Nora recently reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. To thank her fans and followers, she shared a couple of images on the photo-video sharing app and penned a couple of lines alongside it. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an animal print co-ord set as she poses on the beach. She completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup. She wrote, “30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️".

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

