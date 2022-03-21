Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Toned Physique In New Workout Video

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is indeed a fitness inspiration to all. She took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself gearing up to sweat it out at the gym. In the video that the actress shared on Sunday morning, she can be seen posing for the camera before starting the workout. Nora Fatehi aced her gym look with a black sports bra and black tights and tied her hair in a ponytail. She can be seen sitting on the ground on her knees with a resistance band wrapped around them in the clip. She used the song New Body to set the mood for workout.

Nora shared the clip on her Instagram story and minutes later, several fan clubs dedicated to the actress reported the video on their respective profiles.

Check it out here:

Nora Fatehi’s video, which has now gone viral on the internet, has been motivating her fans to start working out in order to achieve that toned and perfect physique. She has time and again raised the temperature on Instagram by flaunting her fit body.

Nora Fatehi is very active on Instagram and often shares snippets from her daily life and shoots. Some of these posts also feature the actress exercising at home or in the gym. Like in this video, Nora can be seen working out in a pink sports bra with black cycling shorts and performing different workout routines:

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and these exhaustive workout videos of her definitely back our claim.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa, titled Dance Meri Rani. Her dance moves and the song have been widely appreciated and loved by the audience. The hook step of Dance Meri Rani created a storm on the internet with many people hopping on the trend and trying to nail the hook step just like Nora Fatehi.

