2-min read

Nora Fatehi Gets a Crazy Surprise In Marrakesh Club When Performers Play Her Song Pepeta

Nora Fatehis' joy knew no bounds when she found that her own song Pepeta was being played at a club in Marrakesh.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Nora Fatehi Gets a Crazy Surprise In Marrakesh Club When Performers Play Her Song Pepeta
Loading...

Nora Fatehi screamed her lungs out at a Marrakesh club recently, and not just because she was having a good time there. The Moroccan dancer-actress was in the club with her friends when her latest track, Pepeta, suddenly came on. The club started playing the song, sung by Nora and Afro singer RayVanny, and the former couldn't keep calm anymore.

The foot-tapping number has already become a hit has set social media abuzz. Pepeta was released on September 9 has already received over 88 lakh views and over 285 thousand likes on YouTube. And Nora's joy knew no bounds when she found that it was being played at the Marrakesh club.

She took to her Instagram and posted the video where she is seen screaming, "Oh my God, it's my song." One can see an excited Nora throw her phone to a friend and starts dancing and singing along to her own song.

She captioned the post, "I wanted to share with u guys this special moment! IT WAS SO UNEXPECTED my very own song #pepeta turnt up at the sickest club in Marrakesh! i was about to record the performers and then suddenly #pepeta came on and i quickly threw my phone to my friend to record me it was a crazy moment wasnt sure what i should do with myself lol!! It was such a pleasant surprise as u can see from my reaction! I didnt see it coming at all cant explain the feeling but it was incredible to hear my lil own baby #pepeta, my voice, the sound of the track and to see people enjoying the song it was an amazing indescribable feeling! I felt like screaming crying laughing dancing it was crazy ive made one of my dreams this year come true!!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora has worked with Vicky Kaushal in the music video Pachtaoge, which was released recently. She will next be seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

