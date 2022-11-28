Nora Fatehi Gets Teary-Eyed as She Recalls Going Through Heartbreak During Pachtaoge Song Shoot

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has surely come a long way. Nora, who was one of the judges on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, got teary-eyed recently after a contestant’s performance. In the finale episode of the season, actor Sriti Jha danced to Nora’s song Pachtaoge. Nora recalled the time when she was shooting for the Arijit Singh song, which was released in 2019.

A video of the performance was shared on Sriti’s fan page on Instagram. In the video, Nora said that she was going through a similar situation in her life and she could relate to the song and used all her emotions during the shoot. Nora is also seen wiping her tears, while Sriti dances on the stage.

In the now-viral clip, Nora said in Hindi, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song. I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar situation, which is why I was able to use it in my performance while shooting.” She also talked about Sriti’s act and stated that it might not be her best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional and it touched her heart.

Pachtaoge was released in 2019, was sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Janni with music by B Praak. Along with Nora, the emotional single also featured actor Vicky Kaushal.

After running successfully for several weeks, the dancing reality show came to end with Gunjan Sinha and her partner Tejas lifting the trophy on Sunday. The top six finalists were Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhatt, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha and Sriti Jha. The show was judged by Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora made a cameo appearance in the song Manike in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God. She will be next seen in 100 Percent along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shenaaz Gill.

