Nora Fatehi Grilled for 7 Hours in Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case Against Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Friday morning for around seven hours at their office in the capital’s Mandir Marg in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The police summoned Nora Fatehi last week and she appeared before the investigating officer on Friday morning to record her statement. The actress reached the EOW’s office at around 11 am and left around 6 pm after the questioning. The police reportedly asked her about the gifts offered to her by Sukesh.

Meanwhile, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the EOW to record her statement in the case on September 12. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached a number of Jacqueline’s FDs claiming it was tainted money. The agency has also filed second supplementary chargesheet recently in the matter against the actress.

Jacqueline in her reply furnished before the concerned authority said that she made the FDs before having any links with the conman. It was her income which was legal and tax was also paid on it, she added.

“It is my own earned money. At that time Chandrashekhar didn’t exist in this world. This should be released. The allegations against me is that I received gifts from him,” she said in her reply.

The 36-year-old ‘Vikrant Rona’ star has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency in the case. She was last grilled by the ED in June. In April this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Jacqueline in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

