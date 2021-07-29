Nora Fatehi Hits 30 Million Mark on Instagram; Shares the News With Dazzling Pictures

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently reached the 30 million followers mark on Instagram. To thank her fans and followers, she shared a couple of images on the photo-sharing app and penned a couple of lines alongside it. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an animal print co-ord set as she poses on the beach. She completed her looks with huge hooped earrings and light makeup.

She wrote, 30 MILLION we on fiyaaa Locomotion, we causin a comotion..❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️".

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others. Next, Nora will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. According to reports, she will be playing the role of a spy in the movie. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the war drama.

Her much-awaited dance number titled Zaalima Coca Cola from her Bhuj released a couple of days back. She shared the news of the release with her fans on Wednesday through her Instagram page.

Nora looks graceful in a blue and golden ghagra-choli which she paired with matching accessories. Nora kept the makeup subtle. Nora has impressed her fans with her phenomenal expressions and killer dance moves on the folksy track.

