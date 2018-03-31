Nora Fatehi Hits Back At Cyber Bullies And Internet Trolls

Model-actress Nora Fatehi feels cyber bullies have been feeling "too safe in the cyber world for too long", and says it is time to take strict action against them.The actress has been trolled for posting pictures on her social media accounts. She expressed her views on "MTV Troll Police"."Trolling is a cyber-crime and if you are caught for it, you cannot run away by saying that it is your opinion. Everyday there are people who have extreme self-esteem issues or even worse, commit suicide because of trolls," Nora said in a statement.She has a message for all those who troll."If you have a point of view, regarding my style of work keep it to yourself. You are not entitled to express your opinion. Having said that, unfortunately your comments are sexual and derogatory remark, which demeans me as a woman and a human being. You need to face the consequence; you need to own up for your act. Trolls and cyber bullies have been feeling too safe in the cyber world for too long," she added.Nora said that "unfortunately, a lot of people remove their frustration on social media"."They also feel that the Internet and hiding behind a screen gives them a safe environment and space to show their psychopathic tendencies. What is beyond my understanding is how we are living in a society where a guy has the courage to ask a girl to post her naked pictures so that he can masturbate," added the actress.