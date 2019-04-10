English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nora Fatehi is on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar and It is Stunning
Nora Fatehi who made India groove to her steps in last year’s hit song 'Dilbar' has made it to the cover of Harper Bazaar magazine.
Nora Fatehi who made India groove to her steps in last year’s hit song Dilbar has made it to the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. The actress shared the news through an Instagram post. Decked up in white, the actress looks poised and elegant while posing for the Harper Bazaar magazine cover. Take a look for yourself!
The actress is known for sharing her stylish avatars on Instagram has also appeared on covers of other fashion magazines in the past, effortlessly donning each look— from desi to sensational diva—with elegance. Be it a classy black dress or a floral outfit, the actress has always managed to look glamorous in all her avatars.
Nora Fatehi participated in the 9th season of the popular reality show Big Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.
Be it enjoying a concert with DJ Snake in India, or shaking a leg with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan while shooting for Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3, Nora sure knows how to stay in the limelight.
The actress, who was born in Canada and raised in a Canadian-Moroccan family, made her debut in Indian TV industry with Roar: Tiger of the Sunderbans in the year 2014. She has also starred in John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. Nora has also gained popularity in Telugu cinema.
