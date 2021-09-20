Nora Fatehi is a Sight to Behold in Filmfare's Newest Photoshoot, Check Out

Nora Fatehi is a fantastic dancer and an equally charismatic fashionista. We absolutely love her wardrobe choices. As she has a large fan base, the actress frequently treats her admirers with gorgeous photos and videos of herself in most stylish outfits. However, the Saki Saki girl has lately made headlines and turned heads due to her latest photoshoot for Filmfare.

The actress recently uploaded a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Nora can be seen wearing a patterned satin scarf top with a bikini bottom. Her entire appearance was put together by subtle makeup, well-defined eyes, and wavy hair. Posing inside a bathtub, the actress appears no less than a work of art.

The carousel post quickly grabbed the eyes of her followers and started getting tones of likes and comments praising her look. Till now, the post has received over 1.7 million likes and thousands of comments.

She also uploaded a sneak peek of her cover shoot with Filmfare, and the lady slayed this one. She can be seen donning a bohemian attire on the cover of the magazine. Wearing an orange bikini paired with a long black and white boho shrug with a tribal neckpiece and accessory, she indeed looks unstoppable. Even her caption states the same that she has, “come to slay”.

Maintaining her trendsetter persona, the actress recently made another show-stopping appearance in a bright white bodycon dress coupled with gold accoutrements. Every time she steps out, the actress seizes the chance to make a fashion statement, and this was no different.

In 2013, the Indo-Canadian performer made her Hindi film debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She has since appeared on many reality tv shows, both as a contestant and as a judge. She was most recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and others. It was published on an OTT platform and got mixed reviews from both the public and critics.

