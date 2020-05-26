MOVIES

Nora Fatehi is 'Grateful For Being Alive and Healthy' in this 'Crazy Time'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid-ul-fitr 2020. Nora said that she was extremely grateful to be alive and healthy.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Dancer and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is "grateful for being alive and healthy" in this "crazy time". On the occasion of Eid this year, the actress is praying for "peace, good health and happiness" for everyone.

On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a special Eid message for her fans. Nora also mentioned that she is not celebrating Eid with her friends and family this year. Her post comes at a time when the world battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and India is experiencing a lockdown.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself, the actress wrote: "Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone."



Recently, Nora took to social media to express that she is "done with 2020". The "O Saki Saki" dancer shared a TikTok video on Instagram, which she captioned: "I'm ready to quit 2020... Make it stop."









View this post on Instagram


We will get through this together! Lets stay home and follow the rules!

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

