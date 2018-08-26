Nora Fatehi Killed it in Dilbar, but I Still Like the Original Version More: Sushmita Sen

Unlike most reprised songs, Nora Fatehi's rendition of Dilbar was not only accepted but appreciated by audiences. Nora thrilled the audience with her perfect belly dancing moves in Satyamev Jayate's peppy song.Recently during a fashion event, Sushmita was asked if she liked the revamped version of her iconic song Dilbar. Praising Fatehi she said, "Nora was absolutely fantastic in it and my favourite part of this song are the first two lines, which they added (in the revamped version) and is very well done. The remix is also very well done. Nora has absolutely killed it but I still like the original version more."It was almost 2 decades ago that Former Miss Universe​ danced on this number in a 1999 film, Sirf Tum.On the work front Sushmita says that she is reading a lot of scripts these days of which she really likes two and she'll announce the projects when she's closer to signing them. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has given another dance number Kamariya from Stree and will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.