Nora Fatehi Learns Mixed Martial Arts and Takes Gun Training for Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride of India

After kickstarting the year with Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, actress Nora Fatehi will next be seen as a spy in Bhuj: The Pride of India, set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Nora began shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India in January and learnt Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as a part of her preparation for the action sequences in the film. “I’ve picked up the basics, including how to kick, punch, pin someone down and even took gun training. It’s a performance-oriented role and is a great elevation in my career,” said Nora during an interaction.

Read: Alia Bhatt Says Sister Shaheen Used to 'Lock Her up in Bathroom and Put off the Lights'

While Nora's last release Street Dancer 3D may not have worked commercially, Nora says she got a lot out of the dance-drama film. Now, after making herself known as a skilled dancer, Nora wants to establish herself as a performer.

“Typecasting hinders the growth of an artiste. Talent and versatility will bloom when this idea of people doing just one thing disappears, but things are changing,” said Nora.

Last month, she performed at Paris’ Olympia, the concert venue of Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Janet Jackson, Madonna and Taylor Swift in the past.

Read: Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: How the Morroccan Beauty Became Hit as Actress-dancer in Bollywood

It was Nora's first concert and she grooved to her hit songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Kamariya and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani.

Meanwhile, Nora is collaborating with an international artiste on her third single. “It’s an original English commercial pop song which will release this year. I’ve just got back from Morocco where I was putting the project together. I’m really excited,” she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more



