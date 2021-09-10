Nora Fatehi Looks Elegant in This Ivory Anarkali by Rohit Bal; See Pics

Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress-dancer takes the internet by storm every time she shares her photo or video on her Instagram account. Nora is quite active on Instagram and often gives fans inside glimpses into her magazine photoshoots and behind-the-scenes moments from her films.

On Friday, the actress shared a gorgeous photo of her donning a stunning ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal’s label. The off-white georgette Anarkali was paired with an ivory dupatta. It featured a deep plunging neckline whereas the sleeves of the attire were ruched. Sharing the photo, Nora wrote, “Understand the truth ’bout that question in your soul… Look up, don’t look down, then watch the answers unfold…"

The Indo-Canadian actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in 2013 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then, she has been a part of several reality shows, both as a participant and as a judge. She has also given many hit dance numbers in films like Street Dancer 3, Bharat, Batla House and many others.

She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India as the spy Heena Rehman. She got badly injured twice while shooting Bhuj – once on her forehead and secondly she hurt her arm as well. Bhuj is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

