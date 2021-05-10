Nora Fatehi Looks Glamorous in Pantsuit in Latest Instagram Post

Bollywood’s heartthrob Nora Fatehi is setting fashion goals on Instagram these days. In her latest Instagram post, the 29-year-old shows her audience how a pantsuit can be glamorous as well.

The ace dancer wore a sequined set of sky blue pantsuits in her latest Instagram post on Monday. Nora wore Indian fashion designer Naeem Khan’s creation from his Fall 2021 collection. The sparkling outfit was worn by Nora over a black leather Pilar del Campo crop top. With her lightly wet hair and dewy makeup look, Nora showed us how she can mean business and look glamorous at the same time. Red-bottom Louboutin stilettos completed the show for the dancer and actor.

Captioning the post, Nora exuded her no-nonsense persona as she wrote that she knows her enemy prey on her, so pray for her. The post has garnered over 1,234,345 likes since it was posted on her social media handle earlier on Monday.

The dancer had worn the outfit for the latest episode of dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3 that airs on Colors TV on weekends. Nora is currently in the show as a guest judge. Dance Deewane is judged by Dharmesh, Madhuri Dixit, and Tushar Kalia and hosted by Raghav Juyal. However, Madhuri recently received her Covid vaccine and is currently taking rest so that her immunity can build up against the infection.

The promos of the latest episode of Dance Deewane showed Nora blending in with the fellow contestants and judges of the show. In one promo, Nora, Tushar, and Dharmesh were seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s hook step of Ghungroo from his latest movie War.

While in another promo, Nora and fellow contestants of the reality show were seen dancing to the viral Tamil song Vaathi Coming from the movie Master.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here