Nora Fatehi Makes TikTok Debut with Killer Dance Moves on Beyonce's Song

Nora Fatehi took up the #babyboychallenge on TikTok to announce her entry into the popular social media platform.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
TikTok has become one of the favourite apps for celebs looking for ways to pass time as well as entertain their fans during lockdown. Actress-singer Nora Fatehi is a bit late to the party, but she has made sure she makes an entry with a bang.

The Street Dancer 3D actress made her TikTok debut by dancing to Beyonce's hit number Baby Boy. Nora showed off her killer moves to the track by taking up the #babyboychallenge on the app.

"Wow so many norianas 😍 Here goes my tik tok debut! Follow me now #itsnoriana #norafatehi #babyboychallenge," Nora posted. Check out the video:

The Moroccan beauty is popular for her dancing skills in Bollywood and has appeared in many item songs including Saki Saki and Dilbar. She also keeps posting dance videos on Instagram.

A few days back, Nora Fatehi gave her fans a glimpse of her quarantine learning with a dance video. She is seen grooving to the beats of the song Corny, following a dance routine of US choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel. She wrote in her caption, "Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work. so here it goes🔥💃🏾#quarantinelearning."

