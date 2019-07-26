Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Being Bullied, Duped of Rs 20 Lakh During Her Initial Bollywood Days

It’s not easy for foreigners to survive in Bollywood but Nora Fatehi revealed just how bad it can get in a recent interview.

Sharing that she was bullied for her bad Hindi during her initial days in the film industry, she told Pinkvilla, “I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself.”

“People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this one casting agent who once told me, ‘We don’t need you here. Go back’. I’ll never forget that,” she added.

Nora also said that her modelling agency, which was behind her coming to India, duped her of Rs 20 lakh that she’d earned from her ad shoots. She also said that when she first came to Mumbai, she shared an apartment with eight girls, one of whom stole her passport, forcing her to temporarily return to Canada.

Bollywood’s newest dancing sensation, known for her songs Dilbar and now O Saaki Saaki, Nora will next be seen alongside John Abraham in their forthcoming film Batla House. She will then feature in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

