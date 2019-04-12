SPONSORED BY
Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Break-Up with Angad Bedi, Says 'Lost My Drive'

Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi had reportedly parted ways when the latter grew closer to Neha Dhupia. Neha and Angad are now married and have a daughter named Mehr.

Updated:April 12, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
Image: Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi/ Instagram
Actor Angad Bedi is happily married to Neha Dhupia, and the couple has a daughter named Mehr. However, before marrying Neha, Angad was reportedly dating Nora Fatehi, and the two had allegedly parted ways in an unfriendly manner. After going their separate ways, the duo even refused to talk about their relationship, let alone confirm their break-up. Nora, who will be seen in Bharat, has finally opened about her relationship with Angad, and the manner in which they broke-off.

While appearing on a show, Nora said, "All girls go through at least once in their life! For me, it was little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months! However I must say that experience really just transformed me. In between I had lost hope for a bit in terms of perusing my career but when that breakup happened I got that fire again and I was like let’s go!"

She added, "I am passionate again, I want to work, I want to make my mark, I want to prove everybody wrong and I can’t regret that breakup because if it wasn’t for that breakup, my fire wouldn't have come back and I needed that fire to kind of just explore."

On the movies front, Nora is shooting for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The dance-musical will also feature Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will also be seen in Batla House alongside John Abraham. Her next film is Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which will release on June 10.

