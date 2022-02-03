Nora Fatehi Poses with Two Beautiful White Lions in Dubai, Fans Call Her 'Sherni'

Two days ago Nora Fatehi declared on Instagram that she is planning her next vacation. She had shared a stunning picture of herself by the pool with the caption, “Planning my next vacay, who wants to join?” The actress-dancer is now having the time of her life in Dubai. She is touring some of the most exotic places in the City of Gold. On Instagram, Nora posted a series of lovely images from the time she visited a place filled with beautiful, rare animals.

The diva is seen posing with two stunning lionesses, captured by the camera in all their glory. By the looks of the snapshots, we can say Nora’s trip is all things exciting, full of fun and adventure. Not only does she totally slay with her poise sitting next to the gorgeous animals, but has decided to channel her inner lioness, going forward. She captioned the post, “It's that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic).”

On her Instagram stories, Nora shared a series of videos to update her fans. For the outing, she picked a high neck full sleeved top in light blue colour and a pair of denims. She was seen feeding a baby hyena with milk.

While pouting with a chimpanzee and lifting it, Nora was an adorable sight.

Nora also saw an owl, which she found rather adorable. Take a look:

A day ago, Nora shared a click of herself in which she was dressed in a black bikini top. In the caption, she revealed her impending holiday plans and we are totally impressed by her expedition.

In terms of work, Nora was last seen in the song, Dance Meri Rani by Guru Randhawa.

