1-min read

Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva Set Dance Floor on Fire on Street Dancer 3D Songs Garmi, Muqabla

In the lead up to the film's release, 'Street Dancer 3D' actress Nora Fatehi shared a dancing video with Prabhudeva. The duo matched steps on 'Muqabla' and 'Garmi'.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva (R)

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva are collaborating for a dance film --Street Dancer 3D-- directed by franchise creator Remo D'Souza. In the lead up to the film's release, Nora's music video from the film with Varun, Garmi, was released recently and has garnered a lot of praise for the actress. She was also seen grooving to the track with dance icon Prabhudeva on the sets of a reality show.

Nora shared a BTS video of the two dancing on Street Dancer 3D tracks Muqabla and Garmi and they dance-off is a treat to watch. Nora said further in the caption that she was excited to share the stage with Prabhudeva and asked fans to watch her film on January 24. Check out the video of Nora and Prabhudeva dancing to film's tracks below:

Street Dancer 3D highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music. It will clash with the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, on January 24.

(With inputs from IANS)

