Nora Fatehi Proudly Screams Jai Hind, Waves Indian Flag at FIFA World Cup Fan Fest; Watch

Nora Fatehi took over the stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with her sensational performance alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The pictures and videos from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Fest are all over the internet as the Divas charmed everyone with their stunning performances. One such viral video from the event shows Nora chanting Jai Hind and waving India's flag on the stage after her FIFA Fan Fest 2022 event.

Nora could be heard saying, “Can I hear Jai Hind,'' to which the audience reacted by cheering, 'Jai Hind.'

“India is not a part of the FIFA World Cup….but we are now, in spirit. Through our music, through our dance,” Nora continues.

Nora had been sharing videos and pictures of her rehearsals on social media. In one of the videos, she instructs her crew to be extra cautious with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” she says in the video.

Nora's team can be seen gearing up to make their big stage performance flawless.

Nora Farehi was featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered online on YouTube on October 7. Produced by RedOne, the label, which had previously collaborated with Shakira for Waka Waka and La La La, the Qatar World Cup anthem is titled Light The Sky. Nora partnered with Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for the track.

Up on the work front, Nora was recently seen in a cameo in the song Manike from Thank God, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in a dance video with Ayushmann Khurrana on a remix version of the popular Punjabi track Jehda Nasha, in his upcoming An Action Hero.

