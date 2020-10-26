Nora Fatehi Raps in Hindi, Gives Shout-out to Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show
In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi can be seen rapping in Hindi as Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Sigh enjoy her performance.
Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be seen with singer Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their music video ‘Nach Meri Rani'. In the promo released by the channel, Nora can be seen rapping in Hindi.
In the clip, Kapil Sharma is seen clapping as Nora raps in Hindi. She can also be seen giving shout-out to former permanent celebrity guest of the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Recently, Nora had temporarily replaced Malaika Arora as a judge on dance-reality show India’s Best Dancer. Malaika had tested Covid-19 positive and was in self-isolation at home.
When Malaika recovered and returned on the show, Nora took to Instagram and posted, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! (sic).”