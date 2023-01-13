'Utmost Faith in Judiciary': Nora Fatehi Records Statement Before Delhi Court in Rs 200-cr PMLA Case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday recorded her statement before the Patiala House Court in Delhi in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fatehi’s lawyer Vikram Singh Chauhan said the actor gave a statement before the magistrate to assist the investigation. “Her conduct throughout this case has been compliant since she has the utmost faith in the judicial process as well as the laws of this country. She has, time and again, proved, through her conduct that, in all bona fides, despite her contractual liabilities, she ensures, she assists the investigating agencies whenever need arises," he said in a statement.

The Canadian-born artiste has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case a few times.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court will hear the defamation case filed by Fatehi against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez on January 21.

In December, Fatehi filed a defamation complaint against Fernandez and 15 media houses over alleged defamatory remarks made against her in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case.

Fatehi, who is likely to appear before the court on January 21, had said in her complaint filed on December 12 that she has “a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing”.

Fatehi claimed Fernandez’s accusation of receiving gifts from Chandrashekar was wrong.

She also denied links with Chandrashekar and said the only time she spoke to him was when his wife Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai in December 2020 where she was invited by them. “At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekar,” Fatehi has said.

Fatehi has also denied receiving a luxury car and said it was part of payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekar had approached for directing a movie.

The court had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case.

The ED, who is probing the PMLA case against Chandrashekhar, has accused him of using illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. Chandrashekhar and his wife Paul was arrested by the ED and are in lodged in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

