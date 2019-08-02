Nora Fatehi Recounts How She Learnt Fire Dancing for O Saki Saki in Fiery BTS Video

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has fast become one of the most trending and loved celebrity in India. Courtesy of her song sequences in films like Satyamev Jayate (Dilbar) and Stree (Kamariya), she is looked up to as an all-round entertainment star in the Hindi film industry. Nora was recently in news for her upcoming dance number O Saki Saki in Batla House, which is a remix version of the same song from the 2004 film Musafir, and on Thursday Nora shed light on her journey while recreating the iconic dance number.

Nora took to her Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes practice video that shows her practicing for O Saki Saki, with fire hoops in her hands. While posting the video, Nora emphasised how difficult and scary it was for her to dance with fire hoops and how she overcame her fear and learned a new kind of dance technique with finesse, which she then replicated on screen.

Taking to Instagram, Nora also narrated all that went into preparing for the song. She said in a note, “I had only about 2 days to learn how to do fire dancing... as u can see from this video I had fear written all over my face as I was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and I was sweating like a pig! But in very less time I managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because I kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop...”

She went on to thank the team for the experience, as she said, “I have learnt a new skill now and I’m really proud of myself! I’ve always been fascinated by fire dancing I just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist it’s always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say I CAN’T always say I Will... that’s been my motto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist... Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill!”

Watch video here:

O Saki Saki will feature in Batla House, which releases on August 15, alongside Mission Mangal and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Batla House stars John Abraham in lead role, portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

Follow @News18Movies for more