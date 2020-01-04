Take the pledge to vote

Nora Fatehi Replaces Parineeti Chopra in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride Of India

According to reports, Parineeti had to opt out of the project owing to her date issues. She is currently filming Sania Nehwal biopic and the mystery-thriller film 'The Girl On The Train'.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Ajay Devgn starter Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which was to star Parineeti Chopra as a spy, has now changed its lead actress to Nora Fatehi.

According to reports, Parineeti had to opt out of the project owing to her date issues with her other upcoming movies-- Sania Nehwal biopic and the mystery-thriller The Girl On The Train.

A Mumbai Mirror report confirmed the same news as a source quote said, “She (Nora) came on board recently and has started attending workshops for her role with the director, also focusing on getting the body language of a spy right. She will start shooting after January 12, as part of the war-drama’s 15-day last schedule.”

After featuring in special dance numbers like Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), and O Saki Saki (Batla House), to name a few, Nora will be starring in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The dance film releases on January 24.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is an upcoming war action film, inspired by the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. It was during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Vijay was in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who reconstructed the IAF airbase there with the help of 300 local women. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk.

The movie is slated to release on August 14, 2020.

