Nora Fatehi Responds To Pachtaoge 2.0 Plagiarism Allegations, Says 'I'm Inspired By Beyonce'

Recently, actress Nora Fatehi was seen in the music video of Pachtaoge Female Version, sung by Asees Kaur. The conceptual music video saw Nora in various abstract scenes. However, Instagram page Diet Sabya called out the video for plagiarising scenes from pop-star Beyonce's 2014 music video of Mine.

Talking about these plagiarism claims, Nora told Mid-day, “As we started working, we looked at different visuals, costumes and iconic looks of pop stars from my favourite tracks that would illustrate our concept perfectly.”

“I am inspired by Beyonce, among other stars. Mine was one of the many reference points, in terms of dancers, set-up and mood. However, the outfit was inspired by Mother Mary, not her,” she added.

She further added that the music video was also inspired by pop-stars like Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik and Madonna. She also gave the example of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP music video having the same concept as Beyonce's Haunted. She said that it doesn't mean the music video was copied but the zone and messaging was similar. She also added that she was happy that people found her video similar to Beyonce's.

"I always take inspiration from my idols and pay homage to them through my work. Here, the choreography is original as are the cinematography and the emotional storyline,” she said.

Popular Instagram Diet Sabya called out T Series for the video's uncanny similarities with Beyonce's Mine music video. They wrote, "@tseries.official out here stealing from THE QUEEN. Guts on 🐝!!

.

.

Top: @beyonce MINE; bottom: @norafatehi in PACHTAOGE."

The Pachtaoge male version was sung by Arijit Singh. The music video had starred Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi in the lead.