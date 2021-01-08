Nora Fatehi Says She Wants to Marry Taimur Ali Khan, Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Response

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is just four, but he's already national hearthrob. The little munchkin has found a new admirer in Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi. Nora in recent chat with Kareena sai that she wants to marry Taimur.

While hosting Nora on what Women Want, Kareena said that she and Saif love her dance moves. Thanking the actress for the compliment, an elated Nora said, “I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him.”

A seemingly stumped Kareena, laughed at Nora's statement saying, “Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.”

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.

She is currently expecting her second baby with Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Recently, when turned four, Kareena posted a heartfelt note for the toddler.

My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cakea"

Kareena added: "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boya. But above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.