Nora Fatehi Says Someone was Trying to Hack Her Instagram Account, is Restored Now

Hours after Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account mysteriously disappeared from the social media platform, it has now been restored. Instagram’s posts of the actor are also visible now. Nora Fatehi also issued a statement and mentioned that there was an attempt to hack her profile. “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly (sic)," Nora wrote.

For the unversed, fans were left shocked ad worried on Friday afternoon as they were unable to check Nora Fatehi’s Instagram profile. While some people wondered if she deactivated her account, others speculated that there might be some technical glitch.

Nora Fatehi is an active user of Instagram and has 37.6 million followers on it. The actor often used to share her too-hot-to-handle pictures on the platform, leaving fans stunned. Recently, Nora, who is currently in Dubai, dropped a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram. In these clicks, Nora was seen posing along with two white lions. “It’s that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic),” Nora captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the Dance Meri Rani music video along with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The video and the song was widely loved by the audience and Nora’s sizzling chemistry with Guru also made headlines. The song was crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Dance Meri Rani was the second collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. The duo earlier worked together on the song Naach Meri Rani. Apart from this, Nora’s dating rumours with Guru Randhawa also made headlines recently after they were spotted together in Goa.

Nora is a successful Bollywood actor and has worked in several films including Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Bharat and Marjaavaan among others. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.