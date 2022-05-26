Nora Fatehi Sets Dance Floor On Fire With Her Lavani Performance On Saat Samundar Paar; Watch

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, currently seen as one of the judges on Dance Deewane Juniors, posted another dance reel on Instagram from the sets of the reality show on Thursday. The judge of the reality show grooved with Geet Kaur Bagga, one of the contestants of the show, and captain Sonali Kar. In the video, Nora can be seen gracefully performing Lavani, a Marathi folk dance.

She captioned her post, “Love joining my juniors on stage! This time I tried Lavni. How amazing are Geet and Sonali.”

Further, in the post, Nora wrote,”Tune in for the next junior that will be featured” and continued with the hashtag ‘Dance with Nora’. She further added that she loved the commentary by choreographer Marzi Pestonji, PS- love the commentary, Marzi.”

In the video, we can hear Marzi rooting for Nora while she is dancing to the song. “Watch Nora Fatehi doing lovely dance,” Marzi could be heard saying in the background.

She danced to the number Saat Samundar Paar, which has been sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, from the movie Vishwatma. The track has been scored by Viju Shah and penned by Anand Bakshi. The original song starred Divya Bharati.

In the video, Nora can be seen in a green co-ord set – a crop top and a front slit skirt with white detailing. She rounded her look with a ponytail and hoop earrings.

Nora established herself in Bollywood as she rose to fame after her Bigg Boss appearance. Her dancing skills have changed her career. She has been featured in various item numbers like Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi, Parampara Tandon’s Chhor Denge, and many more.

Nora is a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The show is being hosted by Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundrra.

