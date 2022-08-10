Nora Fatehi Sets Temperature Soaring in White Top, Denim as She Strikes Most Stylish Pose, See Pics

Nora Fatehi knows very well how to amp up the game of glamour and she makes style statements every time she appears on reality shows or at airports. She can pull off any outfit. The self-taught dancer is a well-known name in Bollywood, and fans look forward to her projects. Nora Fatehi’s latest photos have set the temperature high on Instagram as the actress looks dapper in a plain white top and blue jeans.

The diva gave a sassy caption to the post, which matched the vibe of the photos. The caption read, “Move b*tch, get out the way” along with a raised hand emoji and an evil eye amulet icon. The photo credits were given to Dirk Alexander, a Belgian fashion photographer based in Antwerp. The photographer too reposted Nora’s post.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Nora is seen sporting a Dolce&Gabbana belt and the beautiful white top, too, was from the same brand. The actress made major style statements with her gold stilettoes, gold hoop earrings, and handbag. She kept her hair straight and open, and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Nora will be seen in a special appearance in the movie Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, and is scheduled to release on 24 October this year.

