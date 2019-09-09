Nora Fatehi Sets the Beach on Fire with Pink Locks and Groovy Moves in New Single Pepeta

After starring with Vicky Kaushal in a dramatic non-film song called Pachtaoge, Nora Fatehi is back with a very different track this time. The dancer-actress had teased fans with stills from her new music video Pepeta, showing her in pink flowing locks in photos by the beach. The song was finally released on Monday.

This is her second international music video, and the vibrant club number shows people grooving on the beach and having a good time. This upbeat Afro-Latino club number has been produced by Nora. She has also lent her voice to this independent single.

Nora had earlier lent her vocals to her debut single, the Arabic version of Dilbar, and this is the first time she is singing in English. She has collaborated with a number of international talents on the song.

Pepeta is helmed by Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui, who has earlier collaborated with Nora on the Arabic version of Dilbar. The music is composed by S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine, and is sung Nora and Afro singer Rayvanny.

Speaking about the new music video, Nora said, "Pepeta has been my dream project and I have worked hard for six months on it. This is the first time anyone from Bollywood has collaborated with an Afro artist. I was overwhelmed with the kind of reaction I received just for the teaser of Pepeta, now I am only hoping that the track lives up to everyone's expectations."

Watch the video here:

On the film front, Nora will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

