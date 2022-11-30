Nora Fatehi Sets the Stage on Fire at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fanfest, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi has finally joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira by mesmerising the entire world with her charms at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She was the only Indian actor to represent the nation and she made sure to give a performance worth remembering. Nora has a massive fanbase who lost their composure post finding out that she will be performing at the world cup. Today, after Nora's enthralling performance, they cannot get over their Nora fever.

A video of the actress performing at the FIFA World surfaced a few hours ago. One can see Nora setting the stage on fire with her electrifying performance. In addition to giving a top-notch performance, the actress also ensured to make a beauteous glam case with her ensemble. She donned a shimmery outfit and upped her hotness quotient. Nora danced to several songs that included Bollywood numbers and the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light the Sky.

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Nora shared a video of herself vibing to the tunes of the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light the Sky. While enthusiastically grooving the actress says, “That’s my voice.” Along with the video she articulated a text in which she let her followers know how surreal the feeling was when she heard her voice at the world cup stadium.

The caption read, “That moment when you hear your voice at the world cup stadium FIFA World Cup. This was so surreal! Its milestones like this make the journey so worth it. I Always envisioned moments like this, I’m Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”While concluding the text Nora told people to believe in themselves and never let anybody tell them that they can’t do it. “Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here!! And this is just the beginning,” she added.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was initiated in Qatar on November 20 and will continue till December 18.

