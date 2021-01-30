Nora Fatehi Shares Cryptic Post on Repentance and Revenge, Leaves Fans Confused

Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning dance moves and has danced to some great hits like 'Dilbar', from 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'O Saki Saki'from Batla House. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous pictures and dancing skills. This time she has shared a cryptic post on revenge and repentance.

The dancing diva took to her Instagram story and shared that she is revengeful person. And by the looks of the post, she is planning a revenge as she says ‘it will be served’ with a devil emoji. She, however, didn’t mention any context and the post has left her fans confused and speculating.

She also shared a poster of her upcoming music video 'Chhod Denge.'

In a recent interview, the Canada-born dancer and actress also shared how she learnt to dance while living in Toronto. She revealed that she took inspiration from international icons andperformers like Shakira, Madhuri Dixit, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez as well as Turkish belly dancer Didem from a young age and dedicated herself to the art.

She recently raised the temperature on Instagram as she shared a ravishing picture of herself in high slit velvet gown. In the picture, Nora can be seen posing in a black velvet gown with slit and long sleeves flaunting her well-toned legs. She completed her look with pumps from Christian Louboutin and silver jewellery from Ayana while keeping her hair untied in voluminous curls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D'Souza's'Street Dancer 3D'. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor,Prabhudheva in lead roles. She has been part of many Bollywood films includingSalman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 'Bharat' and John Abraham’s Rocky Handsome. Thedancing diva has also been the judge of the dancing reality show India's BestDancer for a few days.

She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film will release on OTT platform.