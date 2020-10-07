Nora Fatehi Shares Love Filled Post for Malaika Arora as She Returns to India’s Best Dancer After COVID-19 Recovery

Actress Nora Fatehi has shared a heart-warming post for Malaika Arora on Instagram. The actress had taken the latter’s place as a judge in the ongoing dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. This happened after Malaika tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now that she has completely recovered, Nora has bid adieu to the show and Malaika is back as the judge.

On her last day on the sets of the show, Nora shared a carousel of pictures with Malaika. In the caption of the drop dead gorgeous photos, Nora mentioned how grateful she is to Malaika for trusting her with the position of the judge on the show.

She has also expressed her gratitude towards the team of the show for the way in which they treated her. Furthermore, the actress has also shared her happiness on Malaika’s recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Nora’s post till now has crossed over a million likes and has had friends and fans liberally drop heart emojis in the comment section.

Malaika, too, has reposted one of the photos that Nora had shared on her profile. In the caption of her post, she also appreciated Nora and added that she wishes to share the stage with her in near future. The stunning actress also went on to say that Nora is beautiful inside out.

Malaika returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer on Monday after the recovery break. She had shared the news of contracting the deadly virus on September 7 with her Instagram family.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s beau Arjun Kapoor has also tested negative for COVID-19. He shared a note on social media informing his fans and well-wishers about the same. In his post, he has urged everyone to wear a mask at all times.

Nora was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’souza. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.