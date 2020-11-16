Nora Fatehi Shares Video of Japanese Fans Dancing to Her Song 'Naach Meri Rani'

Nora Fatehi's latest song Nach Meri Rani has become a hit not just in India, but also internationally. The actress-dancer collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the music video of the song Nach Meri Rani, that was released some time ago.

Nora has been winning over the Indian audience with her dance moves in 'Naach Meri Rani', and it seems that some Japanese fans have taken a liking to the song, too. A Japanese dance group called Asianz paid a special tribute to Nora by dancing to 'Naach Meri Rani'. It grabbed Nora's attention and she re-shared their post on Instagram.

The track is penned by Tanishk Bagchi has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi and has been making its presence felt in top music charts since its release.

Nora recently posted a bunch of photos from her Diwali photoshoot, wearing an ethnic ensemble. She looked like a royal queen in a gold and maroon velvet lehenga choli by designer Ashish Batra in the photoshoot.

The dancer-turned-actress rose to prominence after the song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. Nora then went on grab eyeballs with songs like O Saki Saki from Batla House and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was also seen in Prabhudeva’s dance film Street Dancer 3D.