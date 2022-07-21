Nora Fatehi Shines Bright in Neon Bodycon Dress, Grooves To Beyonce's Break My Soul; Watch Video

Anyone who follows Nora Fatehi’s style statements surely knows that the actress can pull off any spectrum of looks with quiet poise and ease. While on one hand, she can go bold with exaggerated silhouettes, on the other hand, she loves to adorn monochrome outfits, be it for traveling or professional commitments. Nora Fatehi’s personal style ranges from different inspirations and occasions but it doesn’t keep her from giving bold trends a shot. Have you seen the latest one that won her vote yet? A bodycon neon dress.

Here’s everything that you need to keep in mind about her sartorial pick.

Neon game

Nora Fatehi loves to opt for dresses that flaunt her curves. Even this time, the Batla House fame chose a body-hugging below knee-length ensemble featuring a cut-out detailing around her neck. The corseted silhouette aptly flaunted her curvy waist.

Accessorise wisely

Sometimes using too many accessories just spoils the whole mood of the styling process. Keeping the concept of minimalism in mind, Nora opted for a statement designer purse by colour-cordinating it with her neon dress. In addition to this, she also added a touch of matching heels to complete her look.

Makeup and hair

She went for minimalism even while applying her makeup. She opted for a dewy face with pinkish lips and highlighted cheeks, Meanwhile, sleek hair left open rounded off Nora Fatehi’s style statement.

Nora Fatehi’s latest reel video was set against the backdrop of Beyonce’s hit track Break My Soul. Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was previously seen on the judging panel of Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Terence Lewis. It is speculated that she will next be seen as a judge on the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

