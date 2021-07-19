Nora Fatehi Shot for a Scene in Bhuj: The Pride of India with Real Injury

Actress Nora Fatehi opened up about suffering injury on the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India and how it was used in a shot. Her co-star’s metal gun accidentally hit her face and caused the injury. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up."

She added, “It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out.”

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in important roles.

