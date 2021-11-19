Nora Fatehi Shot 'Kusu Kusu' With a Bleeding Foot, Calls Herself 'Braver Than' John Abraham

Nora Fatehi shared her experience of filming for the song Kusu Kusu, for Satyameva Jayate 2, and said that her foot was injured during its shoot. However, the injury didn’t deter her energy which was quite evident in the dance video.

With every music video, Nora Fatehi is delivering a jaw-dropping performance and fans can’t help but fall head over heels in love with the actress. Her latest song ‘Kusu Kusu’ will leave you stumped. In a video which the actor-dancer posted on her YouTube channel, fans got to know how what went into shooting Kusu Kusu. Nora was heard saying that many will “break their pelvic bone” if they try to copy the hook step.

The behind-the-scenes video gives us a sneak peek into her rehearsals at a dance studio. And later on, the main set where the song was filmed over several hours left the actress sleep-deprived. It was not the first time that the actress had to work for long hours, but what added to the adversity was an injured foot. Nora’s foot was injured and she bled after getting hit by a glass piece. However, the injury didn’t deter her energy which was quite evident in the dance video, leaving the entire crew in awe. When the director appreciated her for being brave, Nora joked that she is braver than John Abraham, the lead actor in the movie.

In the BTS video, Nora further shared that she even got a noose mark around her neck due to her outfit. The cape which was tied to her necklace as part of her costume left a mark on her neck. Director Milap Zaveri who was present on the set expressed excitement about teaming up with the stunning actress for the fourth time. Earlier, Milap and Nora had worked together in ‘Dilbar’, ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’. Now, “Kusu Kusu” would mark their fourth project together and like others, it is being widely loved by the audiences.

Kusu Kusu has been sung by Dev Negi and Zahrah S Khan, and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

