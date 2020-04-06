MOVIES

Nora Fatehi Started Working At Age Of 16, Says 'There Were Lot Of Financial Issues In My Family'

Upon learning about Nora, Saad approached Nora to make a dance cover to the song. (Image: Special Arrangement)

On Komal Nahta's chat show, Nora revealed that she was the sole breadwinner of the family, and did odd jobs at places like bars, restaurants and Shawarma joints for survival.

  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Nora Fatehi recently shared that she had to start working at the age of 16 due to financial constraints in her family. The actress-dancer had appeared on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights Gen Y.

She shared, "My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner."

Nora began her career with a Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. But before her big break, the actress shared that she did odd jobs to sustain. “I was working in a men’s clothing store so I was selling suits, putting outfits together and all that. After that, I did numerous things. I worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places. I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets. ‘Hi, ma’am, do you want to buy this ticket?’ and 90 per cent of the time, they were like (imitates sound of phone hanging up). I worked on commission, I worked in McDonalds once. I did everything,"she said.

Nora gained recognition after her stint in Bigg Boss 9, where she was linked with Prince Narula.

