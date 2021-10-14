Nora Fatehi Summoned By ED in Money Laundering Case

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. Nora’s questioning will reportedly be done in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

Earlier, the ED examined actor Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness in the Rs. 200 Crore money laundering case. The ED examined the 36-year-old actor for four hours in Delhi in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in films like Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan. She’s participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place for Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also made a brief appearance in Salman Khan’s Bharat. She will also star in Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

