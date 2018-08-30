GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia

Nora was rumoured to be in a relationship with Neha's husband Angad Bedi. The two had reportedly met in Goa three years ago and hit it off immediately.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Nora Fatehi, who has been in the news for her spectacular dance number Dilbar, has indirectly taken a dig at reports that she made Neha Dhupia uncomfortable at an event with her "angry" stares. For the uninitiated, Nora was rumoured to be in a relationship with Neha's husband Angad Bedi. The two had reportedly met in Goa three years ago and hit it off immediately. It was also reported that Angad and Nora ended their relationship because of the former's closeness to Neha, with whom he got married on May 10 in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

Recently, there have been a few reports that Nora and Neha came face to face at an event. Apparently, Neha tried to walk past Nora keeping her head down, but she gave her "angry" stares.

Taking to Twitter, Nora shut down all rumours and said she's got "no time to stare at people at events."

"My indifferent expression on my face in public may give 'evil vibes' but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether I’m having a burger or pizza for dinner and waiting to get into my PJs. I’m living my best life. No time to stare at people at events. I’m way above that," she tweeted.




Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nora made a shocking statement against Angad when she was asked whether she had congratulated him on his wedding.

“Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life,” Nora had said in the interview.
