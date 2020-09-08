Nora Fatehi Joins 'India's Best Dancer' as Special Guest Judge After Malaika Arora Gets Coronavirus

Makers of the popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer have roped in actress-dancer Nora

Fatehi to step in as a special guest judge.

This decision comes days after actress Malaika Arora, one of the key judges of the dance show, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since Malaika will have to remain quarantined for at least two weeks, Nora has agreed to fill in for the former actress provisionally. Choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor are the other two main judges.

Ranjeet Thakur, producer of the show, told The Times Of India, "Earlier, we felt that there was not much time left to rope in another special judge on such short notice. But, thankfully, Nora who had come as a special guest for an earlier episode, will step in again this week as a special judge. I am thankful that she has agreed. Malaika will come back on the show after she recovers from COVID- 19.

In an Instagram post, Malaika confirmed her COVID 19 diagnosis and revealed she is asymptomatic and is quarantined following the instructions of the doctors and authorities.

Malaika had joined the sets of the dance show in July. She shared a few video clips from the episode when Nora was present on the show as a guest. The two dancing divas set the stage on fire with their jaw-dropping performance.

While the two grooved to Malaika’s popular dance number Munni Badnaam Hui, they didn’t disappoint when foot-tapping to Nora’s hit track, Garmi. While sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Why should only contestants have all the fun?

Here’s just a small glimpse of what you can expect in tonight’s episode of #IndiasBestDancer with @NoraFatehi -

the new Munni is town! #rolereversal (sic).”

The shooting along with Nora is expected to resume Thursday or Friday this week.

Nora last featured in Street Dancer 3D. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn and Sanjat Dutt strrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, all set to premiere on digital platform soon.