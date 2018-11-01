GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nora Fatehi to Work with John Abraham in 'Batla House'

Nora on Friday tweeted that she will be playing a key role in the movie, starring John Abraham.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
Nora Fatehi to Work with John Abraham in 'Batla House'
File photo of Nora Fatehi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Actress Nora Fatehi is excited to join the cast of the upcoming film Batla House.

Nora on Thursday tweeted that she will be playing a key role in the movie, starring John Abraham.

"I'm so happy to announce that I am indeed playing a key role in the movie 'Batla House'. I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew and to be collaborating again with John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar. It's going to be epic," Nora wrote.




This will be the second time Nora will be seen sharing screen space with John. The two were last seen together on-screen in the song Dilbar dilbar from Satyameva Jayate.
