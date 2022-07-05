Nora Fatehi Trolled For Making A Guard Hold Her Saree

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is judging the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Recently, the actress was seen dressed in a pink saree for the finale shoot of the show. The team was shooting amid Mumbai’s heavy rains and Nora took the help of her team to get down from the car and reach her vanity van.

Her security guard was seen helping Nora with her saree and even held her pallu. The same didn’t do well with the netizens and they trolled the actress. Some called Nora an actress “full of attitude” and many slammed her for making her guard help her in carrying her saree.

Several videos and photos of Nora Fatehi have gone viral on the web. In the same, Nora is seen struggling with her outfit amid Mumbai’s heavy rains. She took the help of her team and her security guard to reach the vanity van.

Reacting to the video, an angry user wrote, “Wear the clothes that you can handle.” Another wrote, “Shame on her, using the guard as a slave.” One more commented, “A poor person always has the courage to support a rich person. Hats off to the boy.” One of the users said, “Poor man, he’s all drenched in the rain just to carry her saree.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



The grand finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will be graced by Shamshera cast Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The show was hosted by Karan Kundrra.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

